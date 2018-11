Citizens of Martin and the surrounding area will get a look Sunday afternoon at the new Martin Public Safety building that houses the Martin Police Department.

The City of Martin is hosting an open house at the new Martin Police station on North Lindell Street Sunday from 1:30 to 3:30.

Chief Don Teal tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Sunday’s open house will be the only chance for the public to get a tour of the entire building.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...