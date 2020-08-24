For the next two weeks, the Martin Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign surrounding the Labor Day holiday.

This initiative coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization to increase impaired-driving enforcement nationwide.

Captain Eric Reed says the Martin Police Department will be increasing its enforcement patrols to reduce driving under the influence and increase motorist safety.

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, and mandatory drug and alcohol treatment.

The THSO provides grant funding to support Martin Police Department increased enforcement efforts during the Booze It and Lose It campaign.