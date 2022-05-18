Martin Police Department increasing seat belt enforcement during National “Click It or Ticket” campaign

As summer kicks off and families hit the road for vacation, the Martin Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to remind motorists to “Click It or Ticket.”

Beginning May 23 and running through June 5, participating agencies across the state will increase seat belt enforcement.

Martin Police Captain Eric Reed says law enforcement officers see the consequences of not buckling up and they see the loss of life. Reed says that often, it could have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt.

Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night.

In the City of Martin, the maximum penalty for a seat belt violation is $55.