The Martin Police Department is introducing a “Safe Zone” for citizens buying or selling items online.

Chief Don Teal says the initiative is an effort to protect Martin residents from becoming victims of crime when selling or purchasing items advertised online.

Teal says Martin or nearby residents who are selling or purchasing items advertised online may come to the new police department on North Lindell Street to complete their transaction.

Transactions may be made in the police department parking lot in the designated parking area on the northwest corner.

The area is marked with signs.

Chief Teal says the area can also be used to perform child custody exchanges.