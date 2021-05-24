Martin Police Department kicks off “Click It or Ticket” campaign

Now that school’s out and families are hitting the road for vacation, the Martin Police Department is kicking off its “Click It or Ticket” seat belt enforcement campaign.

Now through June 6th, the Martin Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to remind motorists to buckle up.

Captain Eric Reed says law enforcement officers see the consequences of not buckling up and that many injuries and deaths could have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt.

According to data from Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network, 403 people killed in Tennessee traffic crashes last year were not wearing a seat belt. That’s 33 percent of the state’s total traffic fatalities in 2020.

Captain Reed says the Martin Police Department will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations both day and night.