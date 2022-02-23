Martin Police Department looking for individuals who used stolen cards at Walmart

The Martin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who used stolen debit cards at the Martin Walmart Tuesday night.

The debit cards were reportedly taken out of vehicles Monday and Tuesday nights.

The Martin Police Department reminds residents to remove all valuables from your vehicles and lock your doors.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Weakley County Crime Stoppers at 731-587-2611.

All callers will remain anonymous, and information leading to the identification of these individuals can result in a cash reward.