The Martin Police Department has assigned Cody Stewart as a School Resource Officer for the department in the near future.

Assistant Chief of Police Phillip Fuqua says Stewart is a Martin native and has worked for the past five years as a 911 dispatcher for MPD.

Stewart has transferred to the Patrol Division to receive field training for his next assignment as Martin Primary School SRO.

He will be attending the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy for basic police school.

The additional SRO is being funded by Weakley County through the new Weakley County SRO program spearheaded by Sheriff Mike Wilson and passed by the Weakley County Commission.

