The Martin Police Department will be increasing its seatbelt enforcement over the Thanksgiving holiday period as part of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

Captain Eric Reed says police officers see the results of not wearing a seatbelt and that buckling up is more than just a good idea, it’s the law.

Captain Reed says beginning Monday through November 29th, the Martin Police Department will be taking a no-excuses approach to seatbelt law enforcement, writing citations day and night.

In Tennessee, the maximum penalty for a seat belt violation is a $55 dollar fine.