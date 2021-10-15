October 15, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Martin Police Department…

Martin Police Department seeking two wanted men

Martin Police Department seeking two wanted men

Keywon Graves (left) and Keylon Pevy (right) are wanted by the Martin Police Department

The Martin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two wanted men.

Police are looking for Keywon Graves and Keylon Pevy.

Anyone who calls into Weakley County Crime Stoppers with information that leads to the arrest of one of these individuals will receive a $200 cash reward. Weakley County Crime Stoppers will be paying $200 per wanted individual.

You can reach the Weakley County Crime Stoppers at 731-587-2611. All calls will remain anonymous.

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology