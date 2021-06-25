Martin Police Department to ease noise ordinance enforcement for July 4th fireworks

The Martin Police Department plans on being lenient on the noise ordinance code during the July 4th holiday weekend.

Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says although City of Martin Code 11-402 prohibits noise caused by fireworks, the department understands the public’s desire to celebrate Independence Day, and will ease enforcement of that code next weekend.

Martin citizens are asked to refrain from shooting fireworks between the hours of 10pm until 9am through the July 4th weekend with the exception of the night of July 4th.

Fuqua says if you plan to shoot fireworks to keep neighbors and animal welfare in mind while celebrating and to be advised that neighborhood complaints may cause officers to ask you to stop and issue violations if you don’t.