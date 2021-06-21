Martin Police Department warns of phone scam

The Martin Police Department is warning citizens about a phone scam that spoofs the department’s phone number.

Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says the scam involves the person asking personal questions and threatening to have a warrant issued for the recipient’s arrest.

Fuqua says the Martin Police Department does not ask for personal identifiers over the phone and officers will identify themselves if they call a person in relation to business.

Fuqua says if you receive one of these phone calls, to hang up and do not provide personal information over the phone.