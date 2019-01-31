Beginning Friday, the Martin Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for its annual Seatbelts Are For Everyone, or SAFE, campaign.

The campaign runs through August 1st.

Martin Police Captain Eric Reed says the campaign is designed to increase seatbelt usage and child passenger safety restraint usage by using occupant-protection programs, public events, and checkpoints throughout the city of Martin.

Captain Reed says the Martin Police Department is committed to keeping citizens and visitors safe on Martin’s streets and roadways and using a seatbelt is one way that is statistically proven to reduce injuries and fatalities during a crash.

This is the sixth year the Tennessee Highway Safety Office has sponsored the SAFE campaign.

Last year, the statewide campaign yielded over 1,100 child restraint violations, over 13,000 seat belt citations, and over 300 other seat belt enforcement activities.