The Martin Police Department will be hosting a new Citizen Police Academy Class this spring, the first in the department’s new facility.

Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says this year’s class starts March 5th at 6:00.

The class is open to anyone who lives or works in the city of Martin.

Those participating will learn what Martin Police Officers do on a daily basis and what citizens can do to be a better partner within the community.

The class fee is $20 dollars and includes the purchase of a class shirt.

Applications are being accepted until February 22nd or until the class is full.

For more information, contact Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua at the Martin Police Department.

To apply online, go to www.martindps.org/police/cpa-registration.