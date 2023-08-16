Martin Police increasing impaired-driving enforcement

The Martin Police Department is increasing its impaired-driving enforcement as partners with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office “Booze It and Lose It” campaign.

Captain Eric Reed says the enforcement campaign will run through September 4 surrounding the Labor Day holiday.

Captain Reed says Martin Police will have extra officers working during peak DUI enforcement times to detect impaired drivers and get them off the roadway.

The extra patrols are funded by grants from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.