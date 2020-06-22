The Martin Police Department is investigating an assault over the display of the Confederate flag.

Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says officers were called to Huck’s around 6:45 Friday night where a male juvenile stated that he was stopped on Hyndsver Road and confronted by multiple individuals about him flying the Confederate flag on his vehicle.

The report states the juvenile was assaulted and struck on his face and head and that the individuals removed the flag from his vehicle and set it on fire.

The juvenile told officers that earlier at Huck’s, one of the individuals had approached him and made comments about shooting him.

In a written statement to officers, the juvenile described the individuals and named one of them.

Assistant Chief Fuqua says the incident is still under investigation.