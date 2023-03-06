Martin Police investigate armed robbery

The Martin Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday night at the Quick Stop on North Lindell Street.

Police Chief Don Teal says officers were called just after 9:30 Sunday night where victims and witnesses said two male subjects wearing all black and masks entered the business with firearms.

The two men walked behind the counter and shoved the victims to the floor then stole an undetermined amount of cash from the registers and several cartons of cigarettes before leaving through the front door.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355 or Crimestoppers at 731-587-2611.