Martin Police investigate early morning shooting

The Martin Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting incident that left one man injured.

Chief Don Teal says 40-year-old Freda Holmes was arrested around 2:00 Wednesday morning after officers were called to the corner of Lindell and Church Streets and found 42-year-old Jason Harrell in his vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Harrell was taken to Volunteer Hospital for treatment.

Investigators determined that during an altercation, Holmes pulled a gun and shot Harrell while he was sitting in his car. The two then struggled at which time another shot was fired.

Holmes is charged with Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon.

Chief Teal says the incident is still under investigation and more charges could be filed.