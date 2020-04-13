The Martin Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in the Penny Lane area.

Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says around 3:30 Sunday morning, officers were called to the area and discovered multiple shots had been fired which damaged a parked vehicle and other property.

According to Fuqua, no injuries have been reported at this time and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident, is urged to contact the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355 or CrimeStoppers at 731-587-2611.