Martin Police investigate shooting incident, no injuries reported

The Martin Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened late Saturday night.

Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says the incident happened just before midnight in the area of North McCombs Street and Walters Avenue and there were no injuries reported.

Officers found shell casings in the area and multiple witnesses said that they saw a tall, slender black male run from the area and get into a car down the street.

Fuqua says the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355 or call Crime Stoppers at 731-587-2611 or 877-364-8479 (TIPS).