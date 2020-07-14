A woman is being treated in Nashville after a shooting Monday night in Martin.

Martin Police Chief Don Teal says around 6:15 officers were called to a residence on Meadowbrook Drive and found the victim bleeding from a gunshot wound. Officers were notified there was an individual at the scene with a firearm.

Martin EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim by ambulance. She was later flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.

Chief Teal says officers found 21-year-old Nicky Avent, Jr., of Martin, outside and arrested him without incident and charged him with Aggravated Assault and Possession of Schedule II. He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail awaiting arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing.