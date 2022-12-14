Martin Police investigating break-in, robbery

Martin Police are investigating an armed break-in and robbery Monday night at a home on Cleveland Street.

Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says the incident happened around 6:20 when the victim and her juvenile son were returning home and three black males broke into the residence and held them at gunpoint.

The victim told officers that when the men began shouting, her boyfriend woke up and ran into the bathroom with the three offenders following and one firing a single shot. The three men then fled out the back door.

Two iPhones were stolen during the incident, but one has since been recovered.

The three men are wanted for Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Robbery.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355.