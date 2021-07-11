Martin Police investigating early morning shooting

The Martin Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting at a local bar.

Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says officers were on routine patrol around 2:30 Sunday morning at the Slide and Ride bar parking lot when they saw a disturbance at the front entrance.

When the officers went to investigate, they heard gunshots inside the bar.

While trying to enter the bar, officers were met with several individuals carrying the victim outside.

Fuqua says the victim was treated at the scene by Martin EMS and transported by ambulance to Volunteer Community Hospital. He was later transported to Memphis.

The status of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355.