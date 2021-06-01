Martin Police investigating robbery

The Martin Police Department is investigating a weekend robbery on West Peach Street.

Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says just after noon Monday, the victim came to the Martin Police Department and told Patrolman Brandyn Brown that around 10:00 Saturday night, he was visiting his brother when someone he didn’t know entered the apartment with a group of mutual friends.

The victim said that individual asked to see a handgun the victim had, stating he might have a magazine for it.

After clearing the weapon, the victim handed it to the individual, who then put it in his pocket and refused to give it back.

When the victim tried to retrieve it, the individual pulled his own weapon and told the victim to get back before leaving the apartment.

The victim told Patrolman Brown that he left the apartment shortly after and when he returned an hour later, he noticed two PlayStation 4 controllers where missing, along with five PS4 games (Madden 21, NBA 2K21, GTA 5, UFC 3, and Dragon Ball), and a copy of the “Shark Tales” movie.

Total amount of the missing property is $815.

Assistant Chief Fuqua says the incident is still under investigation.