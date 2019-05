The Martin Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting death.

Martin Chief of Police Don Teal says officers responded just after 2:00 Saturday morning to 148 Meadowbrook Drive where they found 23-year-old Luke A. Greene, of Martin, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Chief Teal says no other information is available at this time and that Greene’s body has been sent to Nashville for autopsy.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Martin Police Department.