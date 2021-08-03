Martin Police investigating shooting that injured five-year-old child

The Martin Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a five-year-old child.

Police Chief Don Teal says just before 6:00 Monday night, officers were called to a residence on Oakland Street where they found the child bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers rendered aid until Martin EMS arrived and the child was airlifted to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

The victim’s status is unknown at this time.

Chief Teal says the incident is still under investigation.