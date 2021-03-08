Martin Police investigating shots fired near UT Martin campus

The Martin Police Department is investigating a “shots fired” incident Saturday night near the UT Martin campus.

Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says around 6:45 Saturday night, Officer Aaron Carter was called to the area of 405 Oxford Street and found a white Toyota Avalon with gun shots to the driver and passenger side rear glass.

A witness told Officer Carter that he saw a subject in a white shirt running in the area after the gun shots.

Fuqua says officers checked the area for shell casings and damage to buildings, but didn’t find anything.

The UT Martin Department of Public Safety also responded to the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Martin Police Department.