Martin Police investigating stolen vehicle

The Martin Police Department is investigating a stolen vehicle taken early Wednesday morning from a residence on Oak Street.

Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says Patrolman Brook Privitt responded to the residence just before 4am where Clifford McWherter said a white 2017 Ford F-150 Lariat had just been stolen from his driveway. The truck was unlocked with the keys inside.

McWherter also said there were two spare tires and three pressure washer hoses inside the truck at the time it was stolen. Patrolman Privitt also learned that a Polaris 90 four-wheeler and a key fob to a 2021 Chevy Silverado were also stolen.

At the scene, Patrolman Privitt noticed damage to a trailer jack where someone had tried to detach a trailer from a 2021 Chevy Silverado.

Fuqua says the home owners have provided video footage of the incident and a National Crime Information Center BOLO has been placed on the vehicle to surrounding cities and counties.