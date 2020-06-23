The Martin Police Department is investigating a rash of vehicle burglaries.

Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says over the past few weeks, numerous incidents have been reported in different areas of the city.

Several incidents involve the theft of firearms from unlocked vehicles.

The Martin Police Department is reminding everyone to please remove your valuables from your vehicle and to keep your vehicle locked at all times.

These incidents are currently under investigation.

If you have any information concerning the incidents, call the Martin Police Department at 587-5355 or Crime Stoppers at 587-2611.