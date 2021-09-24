Martin Police Lieutenant James Hatler graduates Southeastern Leadership Academy

The Martin Police Department announced Friday that Lieutenant James Hatler has graduated from the Southeastern Leadership Academy.

The five-week Southeastern Leadership Academy, formerly the Southeastern Command and Leadership Academy, includes interactive instruction from top law enforcement personnel.

Each week focuses around themed lessons: Foundations of Leadership/Leading Others, Leadership Skills, Building External Relationships, Employee/Internal Matters and Critical Issues.

The academy, which is targeted toward middle management, challenges participants to develop their leadership styles in order to become more effective and progressive leaders.

Pictured left to right are: Captain Eric Reed, Captain Tommy Erwin, Lieutenant James Hatler, Chief Don Teal, and Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua.