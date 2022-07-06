Martin Police officers receive life-saving awards

Martin Police Chief Don Teal presented Officers Kelly Hendon and Cody Stewart with life-saving medals and commendations Tuesday afternoon at the informal meeting of the Martin City Board.

On June 6, 2022 at 9:05 pm, Hendon and Stewart were dispatched to a call pertaining to an unresponsive individual in a vehicle.

When they arrived, it was determined that the person may be under the influence of narcotics and both officers moved the subject outside of the vehicle to render aid.

Utilizing their Narcan doses, they eventually revived the victim and continued to aid the victim and keep him awake until EMS arrived.

Due to their vigilant actions, the victim survived the incident.

Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua said, “We are very proud of both Officer Kelly Hendon and Officer Cody Stewart for their professionalism, calm demeanor, and for putting their training into action to save this subject.”