Martin Police officers receive medals for life-saving actions

The City of Martin recognized four Martin Police officers Monday night for their actions which saved the life of a child.

Lieutenant John Cross and Patrol Officers Aaron Carter, John Colt Fulcher, and Demarchio Lee were awarded life-saving medals along with commendation letters from Chief Don Teal during the monthly City Board meeting.

Last month, the four officers responded to Oakland Street where a child had been accidentally shot.

Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says the responding officers took several measures and enacted an emergency plan that played a vital role in saving the child’s life.

Fuqua says while each of them played different parts, their team effort calmed the situation and provided life-saving care for the victim until he could be flown out by AirEvac, adding that training, education, and skills all came together to increase the survival chances of the child.

Fuqua adds the child is making a full recovery and that they would also like to thank Martin Fire/Rescue for the roles that they played in responding to the scene.