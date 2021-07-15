Martin Police release name of Slide and Ride shooting victim; announce arrest in separate shooting at the bar

The Martin Police Department has released the victim’s name in Sunday’s shooting at the Slide and Ride Bar and have made an arrest in a separate shooting at the same location.

Chief Don Teal says the victim of the shooting inside the bar is 35-year-old Shawn Maclin, of Union City. Maclin is still recovering from his injuries at The Med in Memphis.

Meanwhile, Teal also announced 20-year-old Charleston C. Kimble, of Tiptonville, was arrested in a separate incident at the bar.

Kimble allegedly fired shots at a vehicle occupied by four individuals while it was stopped in a crowded parking lot at the bar. No injuries were reported.

Kimble is charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment (Serious Injury or Use of a Deadly Weapon), and Vandalism.

Investigators have yet to determine a motive for either incident or if the shootings are connected. No arrest has been made in the shooting inside the bar.

If anyone has information call the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355.