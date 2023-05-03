Martin Police Say Shots Fired Call is a Hoax

The Martin Police Department said a call today of shots being fired at Westview High School is a hoax.

Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua told Thunderbolt News his department has learned the call was computer generated, and was sent to schools across the nation.

Multiple agencies did respond to Westview this morning, with the building cleared and a check of the premises by officers.

Assistant Chief Fuqua said no shots were fired at Westview High School.

The lockdown of the school has also been released.