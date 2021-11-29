Martin Police searching for suspects in home invasion

Martin Police are looking for two suspects in a home invasion Saturday night on Manley Drive.

Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says just before 8:00 Saturday night, the victim answered a knock at his door and an unknown black male pushed his way inside, put a firearm to the victim’s head and demanded money, forcing the victim to remove his pants and search his wallet.

Another victim in the residence said a second offender entered and pointed a firearm at her and she gave them $1,100 from a dresser drawer.

The first victim told both offenders that his newborn child was inside the residence. Both offenders then fled in a white SUV and a black car.

One of the suspects is described as a black male, wearing sweat pants, a hoodie, and a red bandana over his face, while the second suspect was a light-skinned male with tattoos on his face, wearing sweat pants and a blue disposable mask over his face.

No one was injured in the incident.