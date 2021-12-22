Martin Police seek identity of man who entered Martin business

The Martin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who broke a lock and entered a business Wednesday morning.

Around 8:30, a male subject entered the West Tennessee Bone & Joint Clinic on Commons Drive.

An investigation revealed the man broke a lock on one of the doors to enter the business.

Anyone with any information about the incident or about the individual involved is asked to contact Weakley County Crime Stoppers at 731-587-2611.

All callers will remain anonymous.