The Martin Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

Captain Eric Reed says the department’s checkpoint will be on University Street between 2am and 4am January 1st.

The checkpoint is held in conjunction with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office campaign, “Booze It and Lose It” as well as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” nationwide mobilization.

Chief Don Teal and the Martin Police Department remind everyone to drive safely and buckle up.