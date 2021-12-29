Martin Police to conduct extra patrols this weekend

The Martin Police Department will have extra patrols out this weekend for the New Year’s holiday.

Captain Eric Reed says officers will be conducting a DUI saturation patrol New Year’s morning from 2:00 until 4:00.

The saturation patrol is in conjunction with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office “Booze It and Lose It” campaign, as well as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” nationwide mobilization.

Law enforcement agencies across the country will be taking steps to reduce drunk driving crashes and deaths during the holiday season.

Captain Reed and the Martin Police Department remind everyone to drive safely and buckle up.