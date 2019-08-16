The Martin Police Department and Weakley County Sheriff’s Department are participating in a Labor Day campaign to get drunk drivers off the roads and save lives.

The high-visibility national enforcement campaign, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” is running now through Labor Day, and during this period, local law enforcement will show zero tolerance for drunk driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 10,874 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2017.

On average, 10,000 people were killed each year from 2013 to 2017 — one person was killed in drunk-driving crashes every 48 minutes in 2017.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings says, “Labor Day should be a time for friends and family to come together to enjoy the last days of summer. We need commitment from our community members that they’ll keep the streets free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday. This is a campaign to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal and it takes lives. Help us put an end to this senseless behavior.”

Martin Police Department Captain Eric Reed adds, “Drunk driving is not acceptable behavior. It is essential to plan a sober ride home before you ever leave for the party. That’s why, during the Labor Day holiday, we will make zero exceptions for drunk driving. There are just no excuses.”

With that, the Martin Police Department will be conducting a DUI Checkpoint on August 25 between 2:00 AM and 4:00 AM on University Street.

The checkpoint is in conjunction with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office in their Labor Day campaign, “Booze It and Lose It” as well as NHTSA’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” nationwide mobilization.