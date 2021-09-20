Martin Primary, Sharon School educators receive gifts for Teacher Appreciation

Ginger Liles at Martin Primary School and Kristi Davison of Sharon School were the recent recipients of gift massages courtesy of Dr. Cory Davis at Performance Chiropractic and District 4 County Commissioner Gary Eddings.

Weakley County Schools Communications Director Karen Campbell says the donations were made as a means of expressing Teacher Appreciation.

Eddings said he wanted to help expand Davis’ initial recognition because of the “awesome work” of teachers and staff and hopes others will continue to be supportive of the schools.

Pictured are Lyles and, in a separate photo, Sharon Assistant Principal Beth Davidson, Davison, and Eddings.