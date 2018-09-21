The Martin Public Library Foundation has received a $15,000 grant from Simmons First Foundation to outfit the future library’s Children’s Section and Teen Zone.

The donation comes as the library plans to move from its current location in the downtown post office building to a new 35,000-square-foot facility to be constructed in the heart of Martin’s historic business district.

Library Foundation President Nick Dunagan tells Thunderbolt Radio News the foundation is grateful for the contribution.

“This gift greatly enhances learning opportunities for all our citizens, and we sincerely appreciate Simmons Bank for their leadership and continuing effort to make Martin and Weakley County a better place,” said Dunagan.

The Library Foundation just recently surpassed $700,000 dollars towards its goal of $1.5 million dollars to go with the City of Martin’s $5 million dollars towards the construction of the new library.

While planning is ongoing, the library could possibly move to its new location in the latter part of 2020. A conference room in the new facility will be named for Simmons in honor of the grant.

