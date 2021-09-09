Martin Public Works official charged with theft after using department credit card for personal use

Martin’s Assistant Public Works Director has been indicted for theft after state investigators determined he used the department’s credit card for $5,400 dollars in personal purchases.

Assistant Director John Worrell was indicted this week by the Weakley County Grand Jury for Theft over $2,500, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, and Official Misconduct.

According to State Comptroller Jason Mumpower’s office, Worrell made the purchases between March 2017 and November 2019, and included a variety of items from Amazon including a curling iron, home upgrade and renovation items, children’s toys, and clothing. He also used the card to pay his cellphone bill and buy various cellphone equipment and electronic devices.

Worrell has reportedly paid back over $3,600 to the city, with over $1,800 outstanding.

Investigators are also questioning an additional $3,900 in public works credit card purchases which were not adequately documented, and investigators couldn’t determine who made the purchases, or if they were exclusively for the benefit of the department.