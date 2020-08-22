The City of Martin is reminding residents to help prevent storm water pollution by following a few simple tips.

City Building Inspector Mike Brundige says as water flows off property, it can wash pollutants, such as lawn chemicals, eroding soil, yard clippings, automotive fluids, and pet waste into storm drains, with those pollutants then flowing directly into local rivers, lakes, and streams.

Brundige says to help prevent polluted runoff from property, residents can wash their vehicles on the lawn or at a car wash; pick up after pets and dispose of it in the trash or flush it down the toilet; bag leaves and yard clippings; and never dump anything down a storm drain.