Martin shooting victim in intensive care in Memphis

The victim of shooting in Martin over the weekend is still being treated at a Memphis hospital.

Martin Police Chief Don Teal says the victim is still in intensive care at The Med in Memphis.

That shooting happened around 2:30 Sunday morning inside the Slide and Ride bar on North Lindell Street.

During Monday afternoon’s Martin City Board meeting, Vice Mayor Danny Nanney asked Chief Teal about the incident.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is urged to contact the Martin Police Department.