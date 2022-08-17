August 17, 2022
Martin Sworn-In as Union City Councilman; Moss Receives Award from Mayor Hailey

Union City Public Works Director Jason Moss receives an award from Mayor Terry Hailey….(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Councilman Cody Martin is sworn-in to take the Ward 4 seat of the late Frank Tucker…..(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

 

 

 

 

Union City Council members welcomed a new member to the board this week.

Cody Martin took a seat on the Council representing Ward 4.

Martin won the city election in August, to replace the late Frank Tucker.

He was sworn-in to start the meeting by City Clerk Tracy Gore.

Also during the meeting, Mayor Terry Hailey made an award presentation to Public Works Director Jason Moss.(AUDIO)

 

Photos of the swearing-in, and the awards presentation, have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Charles Choate

