Martin Sworn-In as Union City Councilman; Moss Receives Award from Mayor Hailey

Union City Council members welcomed a new member to the board this week.

Cody Martin took a seat on the Council representing Ward 4.

Martin won the city election in August, to replace the late Frank Tucker.

He was sworn-in to start the meeting by City Clerk Tracy Gore.

Also during the meeting, Mayor Terry Hailey made an award presentation to Public Works Director Jason Moss.(AUDIO)

Photos of the swearing-in, and the awards presentation, have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.