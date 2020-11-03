A Martin teenager is charged with assault and vandalism after an incident Saturday morning involving his ex-girlfriend.

19-year-old Drew Karlton Campbell was arrested by Martin Patrolman Nicholas Combs after the victim told police Campbell had assaulted her inside her vehicle and kicked her car door. Campbell then allegedly jumped on the vehicle’s hood and broke the windshield.

Patrolman Combs also observed a red mark on the victim’s arm where she said Campbell hit her.

As Patrolman Combs talked with Campbell, he detected the strong odor of alcohol.

Campbell is charged with Domestic Assault, Vandalism, Public Intoxication, and Violation of the Drinking Age Law.

He’s been released from the Weakley County Jail.