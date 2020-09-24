Three people from Martin are facing charges in a burglary investigation.

Martin Police Chief Don Teal says 40-year-old William G. LaRue, 32-year-old Layla Elhulu Sullivan, and 42-year-old Nathan Brackett are charged with Aggravated Burglary, Vandalism, and Theft of Property in connection with a burglary Sunday on Mt. Pelia Road, where numerous guns and other personal property were taken.

Teal says search warrants were executed at LaRue’s residence by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department and at another residence in Obion County by the TBI and Obion County Sheriff’s Department, which led to the recovery of several items of stolen property.

All three are being held in the Weakley County Jail.

Chief Teal says the incident is still under investigation.