Three people from Martin accused of stealing guns are set to appear today in Weakley County General Sessions Court.

40-year-old William LaRue, 32-year-old Layla Sullivan, and 42-year-old were arrested September 24th on charges of Aggravated Burglary, Vandalism, and Theft of Property in connection with a September 20th burglary on Mt. Pelia Road, where numerous guns and other personal property were taken.

Search warrants were executed at LaRue’s residence by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, as well as another residence in Obion County by the TBI and Obion County Sheriff’s Department, which led to the recovery of several items of stolen property.

All three are being held in the Weakley County Jail.