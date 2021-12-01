December 1, 2021
Martin, Union City mayors discuss challenges, opportunities in coming year

Tennessee Municipal League Executive Director Anthony Haynes, Martin Mayor Randy Brundige, Union City Mayor Terry Hailey, and Tennessee Municipal Bond Fund President/CEP Wade Morrell, all met at Martin City Hall Wednesday.

The four gathered to discuss the challenges and opportunities that municipalities are facing in the upcoming year as things relates to healthcare, transportation, public infrastructure, education, and economic development.

Steve James

