A Martin veterinarian assisted animal rescuers and law enforcement officers in the rescue of 600 dogs from a Madison County property over the weekend.

Haylee Brown, a veterinarian with Hooks Animal Clinic in Martin, assisted the Guardians of Rescue animal rescue organization and the Madison County Sheriffs’ Department in the removal of hundreds of dogs, most of which were Dachshund and Shar Pei breeds, from what Guardians of Rescue called the most horrific puppy mill bust in the past 20 years.

Officers say the rescue is the result of an 11-month investigation and rescuers say the alleged perpetrator used a number of websites to sell puppies across the United States.

(photo courtesy of Guardians of Rescue)