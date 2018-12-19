The City of Martin Water Department has received state and federal recognition.

The US Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention presented Mayor Randy Brundige and Public Works Director Marty Ables with the Water Fluoridation Quality Award.

The City of Martin water system was commended for its consistent and professional adjustment of the fluoride content to the recommended level for oral health for twelve consecutive months.

In addition, the State of Territorial Dental Directors Centers for Disease Control and Prevention presented a Fifty-Year Award for contributions made on behalf of the community water fluoridation.

The City of Martin has been practicing community water fluoridation since 1967.

Both Mayor Brundige and Ables gave credit to Plant Operator Nathan Mansfield for his work with the city’s water system.

Pictured are: Melanie Sesti with the Department of Health, Marty Ables, Mayor Randy Brundige, and Lauren Weiland with the Department of Health.

